IEC refutes claims that gospel singer Mcinga is their employee

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has slammed claims that gospel singer Betusile Mcinga is an official working for the commission, as depicted on social media. Mcinga caught the media attention after he was seen wearing ANC regalia while in another photo he posed in IEC gear.

In a statement shared on social media, the commission verified the veracity of the claims, further urging the public to verify before spreading misinformation. “We are aware of photos circulating on social media that falsely depict gospel singer Betusile Mcinga as an employee of the Electoral Commission (IEC), while he is shown wearing a political party shirt. We can confirm that Betusile Mcinga does not work for the IEC. We urge the public to verify information before sharing it to prevent the spread of misinformation.” This happened after the commission was under fire following videos circulating on social media by supporters of the MK Party alleged vote rigging in progress.

These videos relate to activities at the commission’s storage sites in Chesterville and Hammersdale in the eThekwini municipality, in KwaZulu-Natal, on Saturday. The IEC addressed obstruction to election activities in a public statement. “We wish to clarify that the videos depict our planned logistical arrangements and storage of election materials as we prepare for the first day of special voting on May 27, 2024. These are legitimate and authorised arrangements for the distribution of ballot papers and other bulk material.