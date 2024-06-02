IEC vs Zuma

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) has confirmed that it has received more than 579 objections submitted to it by various political parties who allege election fraud and the rigging of elections. The commission also indicated that it would be announcing the final results on Sunday, in spite of a objections from more than 26 political parties that had lodged complaints with the commission.

The MK Party is among those that have called for the IEC to withdraw its intention to announce the results before dealing with their grievances. Party leader Jacob Zuma said there was no rush to do so as the commission has seven days to announce the final results, as mandated by the Constitution. "There is no rush. They must not rush us. If they rush us, it means they are not with us because these are serious matters that we are raising and we have proof of what we are saying," Zuma told members of the media on Saturday evening.

Addressing yet another press briefing on Saturday, IEC, CEO Mosotho Moepya revealed that the objections covered six different themes, with indications that these could increase as the investigation continues. "The IEC has received 579 objections, and I am saying 579 in quotes because ... there may be others we may have to work on. As a matter of fact, at the time we were preparing to come here, all those submissions that were given until 6pm were still going to be compiled. There are six general themes encapsulated in these objections that we have noticed," he said. Instead of a recount, the MK Party alongside more than 20 other opposition political parties including, Cope, Sara, and many others have called for a re-run of the elections following more than 300 objections raised against the IEC and its handling of the elections.

The MK Party accused the commission of electoral fraud and deliberate rigging of the elections, with the party saying it is in possession of various pieces of evidence to prove its claim. The party also called for a commission of enquiry into the elections. This was revealed by party spokesperson, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, who addressed the media during Zuma's special visit at the IEC results centre at Gallagher Estates in Midrand. Zuma arrived to a media frenzy at the National Results Centre, with scores of local and international scribes jostling for position to capture his arrival. He had to be escorted to a private room before the press briefing.

