Two days prior to this, videos showing hawkers attacking JMPD officers with fists, at the Pan African Shopping Centre, circulated on social media.
The assault on the officers occurred on Sunday, during a raid of hawkers who had allegedly violated the City’s by-laws. However, the street vendors retaliated with violence and one officer was seen being floored by a punch to the face.
On Tuesday the officers returned to the same shopping centre to confiscate more goods. Sithole, who works with her son, Strike Chauke, 29, was one of the vendors who lost her produce.
Sithole said her son was preventing officers from confiscating their goods, when the community policing forum (CPF) members started to assault him.