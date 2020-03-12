If you send me to jail my children will suffer - Richard Mdluli asks court for mercy

Johannesburg - Convicted former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli has asked for mercy of the court before his sentencing. Mdluli was due to learn his fate for the crimes that the South Gauteng High Court, in Joburg, ruled he committed in cahoots with his former colleague Mthembeni Mthunzi. Mdluli and Mthunzi were found guilty last July on two counts of kidnapping, two of common assault and two of assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm. The charges relate to violations perpetrated against the late Oupa Ramogibe and Alice Manana in 1998. The State found that Ramogibe was kidnapped and assaulted for eloping with and secretly marrying Mdluli’s customary law wife, the late Tshidi Buthelezi.

Manana was kidnapped and forced to reveal where the lovebirds hid. Mdluli and Mthunzi found them in Orange Farm.

Ramogibe was subsequently shot dead in 1999. No one was arrested for his killing.

Mdluli took the stand on Wednesday to testify for mitigation of his sentence.

The court had already heard from social worker Portia Dabishi, who produced a report on Mdluli, saying he had maintained his innocence and was not remorseful, despite being found guilty.

But Dabishi recommended against direct jailing of Mdluli, citing his advanced age and being needed by his minor children. She recommended either house arrest or community service.

Mdluli, a 61-year-old who retired in 2018, threw his weight behind Dabishi’s recommendations. He also used his mitigation testimony to plead for the mercy of the court.

His major ground for mercy was an excruciating pain that he said often attacked him at night. He doubted prison officials would assist him in time when the pain struck.

“It will mean go and die there my kids will suffer as I suffered when I grew up without a father,” said Mdluli.

He said that for sake of his children and family, “I’m asking for mercy”.

“Let there be mercy. That’s all I can ask for.”

Mdluli said he knew deep in his heart that he did not do the crimes he was found guilty of.

Prosecutor Zaais van Zyl told Mdluli while mercy was a component of the justice system, the recommendation that he should not be jailed was not appropriate in light of the seriousness of the crimes he committed.

