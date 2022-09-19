IFP calls for investigation after mayor accused of murder of local councillor

IFP spokesperson Mkhuleko Hlengwa says the party in KwaZulu-Natal will be dispatching a team of national council members to investigate allegations made by fellow Umsinga Local Municipality councillor Lungisani Blessing Ntuli, who this weekend accused the municipality’s mayor of killing councillor Siyanda Magubane. Ntuli confronted mayor Mlethi Ndlovu at Magubane’s funeral service with the allegations that it was Ndlovu who was responsible for the assassination of Magubane. The allegations elicited screams from the mourners.

Ntuli, who was with Magubane during the shooting, confronted Ndlovu in front of everyone saying: “My honourable mayor Ndlovu, you were not supposed to kill us like that my brother.” The video has since gone viral on social media platforms with Hlengwa saying the party is taking the allegation seriously, which is why it wants the matter investigated by the party and law enforcement agencies. “The IFP views this latest development in a serious light and with immediate effect, the IFP secretary-general, Siphosethu Ngcobo has dispatched a team of national council members to investigate the statements made by councillor Ntuli and allegations levelled against mayor Ndlovu.

“The IFP further reiterated that the SAPS and other law enforcement agencies investigate the murder of councillor Magubane with urgency and ensure a successful prosecution of those involved in this heinous crime,” Hlengwa said. The statement by the party comes a day after the IFP condemned the killing Dr Dumisani Khumalo, senior advisor to Zulu King Misuzulu. Khumalo was gunned down at the weekend after having taken part in the traditional reed dance ceremony at Enyokeni Royal Palace in KwaNongoma. He was slain on his way home on Saturday.

