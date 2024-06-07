IFP has no problem with GNU

The Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) has revealed that it has no problem with the proposal of forming a government of national unity as proposed by the ANC NEC. This comes after, President Cyril Ramaphosa, following a special ANC NEC meeting on Thursday, announced plans for a government of national unity (GNU) following meetings with the IFP, NFP, DA, EFF, and the DA after failing to secure a meeting with the MK Party.

Ramaphosa said the responsibility is with all the parties to find common ground in the interests of all South Africans. “The ANC has looked at various scenarios for setting up a government, and the party, with its 40% return of votes, cannot set up a government without cooperating with others. “We therefore agreed that we will invite political parties to form a Government of National Unity as the best option to move our country forward,” he said. Reacting to the news, IFP spokesperson, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, in a statement said even though the IFP is not opposed to this proposal, it will take time to study the GNU proposal.

This comes after the ANC revealed that it has had talks with the IFP, DA and the Patriotic Alliance n a possible collective government. Hlengwa confirmed these engagements saying the IFP has over the past few days engaged with the ANC, DA, and NFP on the way forward for the country, following the 2024 National & Provincial Elections. “The will of the people has been clearly expressed through the ballot box, that coalitions are the new order and the IFP accepts this new political reality. At our meeting with the ANC on Sunday, June 2, 2024, three scenarios were presented, inter alia - 1) Grand Coalition, 2) Government of National Unity, and 3) Minority Government,” he said.

Hlengwa has indicated that in order for these talks to succeed, difficult choices have to be made. Last week, following the declaration of the results, the IFP NEC established a seven-member NEC Task Team led by IFP Deputy President, Inkosi Mzamo Buthelezi, to facilitate all coalition-related matters, including engaging with other parties. “It is abundantly clear that difficult choices and political considerations of material consequences for the country are upon us. Accordingly, the IFP Coalitions Task Team resolved that the ANC must be given space and time to apply its mind and consult further.