IFP Leader Velenkosini Hlabisa reflects on 100 days in the GNU

The leader of the IFP and Minister of Co-operative Governance (Cogta) Velenkosini Hlabisa stated that the party was “at home” in the Government of National Unity after the new coalition government recently marked 100 days in office. Hlabisa made his remarks on Monday during a media briefing in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, reflecting the IFP’s national and provincial strides since the inception of the GNU.

He pointed out that the party was well aware a multiparty government would be formed, as no political party won an outright majority nationally, including in KZN, following this year’s election run. “We are at home in the Government of National Unity, because we were not caught by surprise. The IFP prepared itself for a coalition government, we knew that post 2024 elections there would be a coalition government.” Hlabisa said the IFP will remain the voice of reason in the GNU amid the DA’s opposition to the implementation of the National Health Insurance (NHI) and Basic Education Laws Amendment (Bela) Act.

The DA’s leader and Minister of Agriculture, John Steenhuisen, last week announced the party’s ‘non-negotiables’, asserting its objection to the implementation of the NHI and Bela Act under the GNU. Steenhuisen emphasised the DA does not support clauses 4 and 5 of the Bela Act, despite President Cyril Ramaphosa halting it for three months for political parties to state their concerns and reach an agreement on these particular clauses. Despite the DA’s objections to the mentioned policies, Hlabisa maintained that the IFP supports the NHI and the Bela Act.

The IFP believes in access to universal health care regardless of a person’s socio-economic status. However, the government’s budget constraints might deter implementing the NHI. “The IFP believes in universal healthcare coverage. However, the current prevailing circumstances within our dilapidated healthcare system will not allow the successful rollout of this system.

“The basics are not in place to ensure a sustainable implementation of the NHI. We will not run to courts, because we are part of the government. On the Bela Act, the President did something amazing.” Hlabisa welcomed the establishment of the GNU clearing house, which would deal with policy disagreements within the power-sharing government. The IFP’s spokesperson and Deputy Minister of Transport, Mkhuleko Hlengwa, represents the party in the committee.