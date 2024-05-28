IFP worried about provincial chairperson’s safety amid threats

The IFP in KwaZulu-Natal has called for an investigation into the threat on the life of its provincial chairperson and premier candidate, Thami Ntuli. The IFP said it feared for the life of its senior leader who had been threatened by individuals claiming to be law enforcement officers.

It said that on Sunday, Ntuli’s convoy was allegedly intercepted by a group of men in an unmarked Ford Ranger vehicle who were posing as police officers. They attempted to stop his motorcade. Ntuli's convoy was on its way from a public event called Ingezo, at eSikhaleni. IFP provincial secretary Siphosethu Ngcobo said the unmarked Ford Ranger, occupied by four unidentified men, aggressively inserted itself into the convoy’s path on the N2 towards eMpangeni/Richards Bay.

Ngcobo said that despite Ntuli's security detail’s efforts to evade the vehicle, it persisted in its pursuit, eventually blocking the convoy at the intersection of John Ross Highway and the N2. “The four armed individuals, clad in police overalls and wearing balaclavas to conceal their identities, brandished rifles and forcibly detained the convoy. They pointed their weapons directly at councillor Ntuli’s security personnel and activated their rifles, posing an imminent threat to the safety of all present. “It is important to highlight that these individuals provided no identifiable markings or credentials to confirm their affiliation with the National Intelligence Unit or any other law enforcement agency. Furthermore, their vehicle lacked any official branding or insignia.

“This distressing incident raises serious questions about the conduct of law enforcement officers. Do police officers have the authority to point firearms at unthreatening ordinary citizens without just cause?“ Ngcobo said the party wanted law enforcement to probe the threats. “The IFP urgently calls upon law enforcement agencies to conduct a thorough investigation into this incident and take immediate action to ensure the safety and security of all citizens. Our democracy cannot tolerate the abuse of power or the intimidation of political figures and their supporters.