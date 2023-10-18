Illegal land invaders proving to be a headache in Gauteng

GAUTENG is under siege because of a well-co-ordinated cartel behind land invasions and sale of state houses. Law-enforcement agencies almost every day go out to evict illegal occupiers.

Illegal invaders are not deterred, they keep on trying their luck with the hope of officers giving up despite law-enforcement agencies demolishing their structures. MEC for Human Settlements and Infrastructure Development spokesperson, Castro Ngobese, said they always encourage members of the public to report illegal land invasion to law-enforcement agencies. The department said illegal invasions also added to the housing backlog.

“A well-co-ordinated cartel is involved in this act of criminality in the province. We are doing our best as government, but we need co-operation from members of the public. We have quite a number of people who come to Gauteng on a yearly basis looking for economic opportunities in lieu of the province’s status as an economic powerhouse. Therefore demand for housing will be high and other basic necessities will be high. We are doing our best to meet people’s expectations and demands,” Ngobese said. Driving down Modderfontein Road in Rabie Ridge, under the City of Joburg, land invaders are seen attempting to put up structures or demarcate space as if it’s their own yards. Homeowners in the area expressed anger at the land invaders and those who placed them there.

“These people have analysed our laws and know where loopholes are. They want law-enforcement to get tired and once they spend 72 hours, the property will have to apply for eviction, which becomes a process on its own. Then they start building mansions and connect water and power illegally. South Africa is treated like a no man’s land,” said a home owner who preferred to remain anonymous. JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla confirmed that Rabie Ridge was under the City of Joburg and said they had been having challenges with illegal land occupation, not only in that area, but other areas as well within the city. Fihla concurred that the invaders were aware of the law that once they had occupied a land, the only way to remove them was through evictions.

“Once illegal occupiers have fully occupied and erected a structure, then the only way for them to be removed is through evictions. And that’s another challenge for the city because it takes a long time and at the same time, usually the judgment is that the city will have to find alternative accommodation for those people,” said Fihla. He said when it came to JMPD’s ejection of illegal land occupiers, they had a multi-pronged system: first through monitoring the hot spots or areas prone to illegal occupation. “Once we do see that space has been occupied illegally and structures have been built, or demarcation has been put in but there aren’t any fully occupied structures, then we do remove and demolish,” he said.