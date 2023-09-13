Illness of accused number five delays the Meyiwa trial

Johannesburg - The Senzo Meyiwa murder trial was hit with a delay in proceedings yesterday as the fifth accused cited deteriorating health in court. As the trial was due to proceed, Sifisokuhle Nkani Ntuli, through his legal counsel advocate Zandile Mshololo, told the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, that he was not feeling well.

Mshololo said: “My client informed me this morning that he is not feeling well and is getting worse. I am asking for an adjournment so he can be taken to the prison hospital.” On hearing this, Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng ordered that Ntuli be attended to by a doctor at Leeuwkop Prison, where he is currently incarcerated, yesterday, with the report on his medical condition to be presented in court today. “I don’t want this man to go to Leeuwkop and be given tablets and castor oil. He must be attended to by a doctor,” said Mokgoatlheng.

According to reports, Ntuli is currently serving multiple life terms of imprisonment for political killings in KwaZulu-Natal. He is on trial for the October 2014 murder of Meyiwa alongside Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, and Mthokoziseni Maphisa, also jailed at Leeuwkop prison. All men have pleaded not guilty to charges of premeditated murder, attempted murder, robbery with aggravated circumstances, possession of firearms without a licence, and possession of ammunition.