Illustrator and creative Masonwabe Ntloko steps into clothing design

Johannesburg - After the glittering success of his solo art exhibition, lliso Lo Moya, local creative and illustrator Masonwabe Ntloko announces the production of his knitwear collection. Ntloko spills all the details about his collection, Ameva Ayabangulana, which he says draws inspiration from shared childhood memories among Africans.

In conversation with The Star, the Dutywa-born talent speaks about what sparked the idea of the collection. “The idea that I would produce a knitwear collection had been at the back of my mind since my 3rd year of university (2016), and I have been refining the idea since then. “I really just hope people appreciate the time that went into producing it, and I would also like for the audience to take away the pride of our people (my role in the retail industry is to produce work that represents our people for our people),” said Ntloko.

Since moving from home a few years ago, the creative says he has come across people from various provinces, and he found it interesting that all of the people had the exact same games and ate the same foods, including sweets, but the only difference was that they had different names for them. Speaking about his craft, he says it is inspired by who he is and where he comes from. “My work is inspired by who I am, where I come from, and how I grew up. These then came together to create the design language I have today.”

Driven by the need to be a better designer or artist than he was yesterday, Ntloko says he is looking to cross over internationally and looking into the best ways to do that because the idea is to be a global brand. The creative further shares his biggest career highlights and says: “I honestly would like to continue growing the three pillars of the brand, create more and stabilise the brand as I am in the process of formally building the business foundation for the Masonwabe Ntloko brand.” He says people can expect good design, something refreshing and good quality as all the garments are produced from 100% cotton and pieces that tell an African story.