It has also emerged that Bernard Moraka has a previous theft conviction after being found guilty of shoplifting in 1997 - a year after he finished high school.
The Star reported on Tuesday that Moraka was facing 53 counts of fraud for allegedly creating bogus invoices between 2016 and last year totalling just under R35m with a close corporation that, investigators asserted, did no work whatsoever for Eskom.
The name of the close corporation is known to The Star but will remain unnamed as more arrests in the matter, which sources said were imminent, had yet to be made.
According to the investigative report, Moraka would submit invoices for payment to the company in question, claiming it had transported coal from Palesa Mine in Mpumalanga to Forfar or Clewer - coal industry towns in the same province.