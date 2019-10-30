I'm jobless and relying on my wife - ex Eskom man in R35m fraud case says in bail bid









File Picture: The former finance manager who allegedly fleeced R35-million from Eskom has pleaded poverty and says he is relying on his wife for money in his bid to receive bail. It has also emerged that Bernard Moraka has a previous theft conviction after being found guilty of shoplifting in 1997 - a year after he finished high school. The Star reported on Tuesday that Moraka was facing 53 counts of fraud for allegedly creating bogus invoices between 2016 and last year totalling just under R35m with a close corporation that, investigators asserted, did no work whatsoever for Eskom. The name of the close corporation is known to The Star but will remain unnamed as more arrests in the matter, which sources said were imminent, had yet to be made. According to the investigative report, Moraka would submit invoices for payment to the company in question, claiming it had transported coal from Palesa Mine in Mpumalanga to Forfar or Clewer - coal industry towns in the same province.

At the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting in Palmridge on Tuesday, Moraka revealed in an affidavit that he was currently unemployed, married with five children and lived in a paid-up, R2.5m home west of Joburg.

“At the moment, I have no other income and I am relying on my wife (for support). In 1997, I was convicted in Zeerust (North West) of shoplifting and sentenced to correctional service.

“I intend to plead not guilty in the matter,” Moraka said in his affidavit.

He added that he would not reveal what his defence would be until he received the docket from the State.

Eskom confirmed to The Star that Moraka had been employed by them, but that he had resigned in October last year - a month after he allegedly made the last of the spurious payments of more than R1.7m.

The alleged fake invoices are shown in an investigative report, which The Star has seen and that also details all 53 payments, the first of which was for R212813 in January 2016.

Yesterday, Eskom said: “This is indeed part of the Eskom clean-up campaign as this matter is one of the priority cases tracked by Eskom.”

Moraka was in custody for a week after being arrested last Tuesday.

The State did not oppose his bail. He will be back in court next month.