I’m not a gangster, thief or fake n**ga, says Emtee

Johannesburg - Award-winning music talent Mthembeni “Emtee” Ndevu says he may be nonchalant about a lot of things, but his name must be respected. Ndevu, who made an exciting revelation for his fans on social media, says new music is on the horizon.

In a wordy post, he also pointed out that he is not a gangster, thief, or fake n**ga. “I’m busy working on my album. Feeling sorry for the people speaking my name loosely. Also crazy how people think I’m down bad when I’m a label myself, I’m a publisher, ghost writer, producer and a musical genius. My kids get the best education, and I’m taking care of families. Not just mine. I will be acting goofy and all, but I’m not as dumb as people think I am. I keep to myself, don’t ask no n**ga for shit, stay out of the way, and still get disrespected. I may be quiet, humble, and timid, but when my name comes up, you put some respect for it. I’m not a gangster, a thief, or a fake n**ga. #DIY3 is coming soon, tho. Watch how they switch up after dropping #DIY3 the album,” he said. The star, who was alleged to have parted ways with his wife, Nicole Chinsamy, after gender-based violence (GBV) allegations, was also accused of drug abuse.

This stemmed from posts where he was being questioned about drugs, an allegation he denounced, revealing that people were pushing agendas using his name. “All this drug talk is pissin’ me off. I even quit Lean. I’ve been sober for a minute, so don’t come to me with that drug-talk shit. I’m done with that life! Stop tryna push agendas here, m***u.” He further spoke about all the challenges that artists go through, mentioning cyberbullying.