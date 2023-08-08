I’m not scared of you, says State witness Tumelo Madlala to Senzo Meyiwa murder accused

“I DON'T care about you and I am not afraid of you,” State witness Tumelo Madlala told the five men on trial in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria for the 2014 murder of Senzo Meyiwa. The trial against Muzikawukhulelwa Sibiya, Bongani Sandiso Ntanzi, Mthobisi Prince Mncube, Mthokoziseni Maphisa and Sifisokuhle resumed in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria today.

Madlala’s impassioned message to the men in the dock came after he once again gave advocate Sipho Ramosepele a description of the second intruder, who allegedly came into the Vosloorus home of Kelly Khumalo the night Meyiwa was shot. Ntanzi was identified from the dock as the second intruder who allegedly came into the house wielding a knife, and ended up in a scuffle with Meyiwa, who pinned his hands to the wall in the house. He (Ntanzi) was said to have entered behind the first intruder who was described as being short, having dreadlocks, and wearing a hat and caramel-coloured jacket. He allegedly pointed a firearm at the occupants of the house, demanding cellphones and money.

The heated exchange took place after Ramosepele asked Madlala to describe any unique features he remembered Ntanzi by, to which he responded that at the time of the alleged robbery, he was sporting an O-shaped beard. Ntanzi refuted this and claimed he had always had a goatee. He even invited Madlala to come and have a closer look at him. “There is one thing that I want these men seated here should know about me, I don't care about them. I don’t care and I’m not even afraid. They’re seated there looking at me like that – I don’t care,” Madlala said.