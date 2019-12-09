I'm squeaky clean and allegations against me won't stick, says Makhubo









Picture: Moeletsi Mabe/African News Agency (ANA) Johannesburg - In December last year, exactly a year before Geoff Makhubo ascended to the City of Johannesburg’s top political office, he was implicated in a R30million “kickback” allegation by an amaBhungane news report. It is the proverbial dark cloud which has lingered over the newly-minted mayor right into the start of his expected 18-month tenure as the head of the city, following his dramatic win in council on Wednesday. However, speaking to The Star on Friday inside the mayor’s parlour at the council chambers, Makhubo maintained that none of the allegations would ever stick in court because, he asserted, they were false. Makhubo accused the opposition DA and former Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba, who resigned in October, of supposedly peddling untested allegations against him. Mashaba again led a charge on Thursday against Makhubo, alleging that, along with his (Mashaba’s) mayoral predecessor Parks Tau, they “orchestrated a windfall of at least R30m for Makhubo by allowing him to unduly act as broker for Gupta-linked Regiments Fund Managers, giving the fund’s managers unfettered access to lucrative deals within the city”.

But Makhubo rubbished these claims as “a political game”.

“Herman Mashaba said he had a forensic audit of the sinking fund. I wrote to council in February asking it to please release the audit publicly. They did not.

“So, it tells you that there is no report. It tells you that, if there was anything else other than that said by amaBhungane, they would have said it,” Makhubo said.

Naming his 10-person mayoral committee on Saturday, Makhubo said his initial observation of the city’s books was that Joburg was in a financial shambles.

On Friday, Makhubo said the city’s apparent dire financial position was the reason he believed the insourcing of workers’ project was facing problems.

However, Makhubo was adamant that his administration would not repeal the insourcing project as it was a resolution of council, even though he said it was a financial strain on the city.

“Certain employees are employed for four hours and 16 minutes a day. Now that can’t be decent work.

“For me, the insourcing is done. Now we have to focus on giving them decent work and, looking at the budget, how we can increase the employees’ working hours,” he said.

Mashaba had also lobbied for Johannesburg’s Group Forensic and Investigation Service (GFIS) to be a stand-alone unit to curb graft in the city.

Makhubo said he would also retain GFIS as is, but that he was concerned with the manner in which it was run, including millions of rand in external firms used, and said he would audit the department like any other.

“I told the city manager that I want a report on the state of every department. So, I’m going to meet all senior managers, including (GFIS head) General Shadrack Sibiya himself.”

The Star