IMM names Emerging Marketer of the Year

Media entrepreneur Pat Mahlangu, who has left a lasting impression on the marketing world, was named Emerging Marketer of the Year at the esteemed IMM Marketing Excellence Awards, which are organised by the IMM Institute. Mahlangu, who was raised by his uncle and aunt, has not had an easy life, but he has demonstrated great promise and potential in the marketing sector.

“I am truly honoured to be recognised for doing what I love the most – crafting brands. Thank you to the IMM Institute for the award and to everyone who has contributed to my journey thus far, especially my mentors. I dedicated this award to my uncle and my aunt, who raised me,” said Mahlangu. He is also the founder of Pat on Brands, a passion project and one of the most recognised multimedia platforms in the marketing and advertising industry. When he first got to the University of Johannesburg, he was enrolled in a degree in information technology, a course he says he never really enjoyed.

“I found sitting in front of a computer for long hours writing code really boring,” he said. He then changed it to information management so that he could study for an Honours degree in marketing and ultimately complete a Master’s degree in business management. Mahlangu was a tutor, student assistant, cleaner, and promoter on weekends, which exposed him to the world of brands.

The first brand he started was Swaggy Campus Life, which was a student lifestyle brand. He also co-founded a campus-based TV station called Varsity TV. He recently hosted the Top 16 Youth-Owned Brands Awards, which are regarded as an essential platform as they celebrate entrepreneurship, particularly given the limited employment opportunities faced in the marketplace. Mahlangu, who is also the founder and CEO of the Top 16 Youth-Owned Awards, explained the essence of the awards: “These awards are for the ones who worked tirelessly at their craft and stopped at nothing to grow their brand to what it is today. We are delighted to have Standard Bank as the headline partner for this year’s awards, contributing to the gold standard of youth excellence.”