Impala Platinum invests in high-quality legacy projects to upgrade learning in two Bojanala schools

Johannesburg - The North West Department of Education received two major projects from Impala Platinum Mines to the value of R28 million for the community of Freedom Park in Rustenburg on Friday, May 26, 2023. The two schools, Platinum Village RR and Kutlwanong School for the Deaf, were officially handed over by Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Gwede Mantashe to the North West MEC of Education Viola Motsumi.

Motsumi said: “The handover includes the construction of two Grade RR classrooms, ablution facilities, sick bays, and two kitchens for Platinum Village RR to the value of R8.75 million, while Kutlwanong School for the Deaf received renovations to its classrooms, ablution facilities, administration block, computer room economic centre, and school hall to the value of R19 million.” “The social labour plan by Impala Platinum Mine has accelerated service delivery by affording the department legacy project in Bojanala District. “The period within which we find ourselves does not only require the government to act alone but to join hands with the private sector, and this will ensure that the combination of our general resources, human capital, and otherwise impacts positively on the education of learners.

“Given that early childhood education is so important in determining a child’s future performance, the Impala Platinum Mine has invested in high-quality early childhood education initiatives that are advantageous for children and families as well as society at large. “As with the Impala mine, we firmly believe that children who take part in early childhood education programmes develop the emotional intelligence and resilience required for success in life, and our special schools are at the centre of our infrastructural projects we have identified for this financial year.” Motsumi added that learners in these schools are already vulnerable and deserve a conducive learning environment.

“As the North West Department of Education, we are continuing to build new schools and renovate those dilapidated schools across the province, and we are thankful for this great donation. “This is one of the living proofs of the public-private partnerships that exist between our department and the local mines. “Play and exploration should be the primary modes of instruction for young children in order to have a well-rounded education that integrates healthy behaviours into daily activities so that they become second nature and last far into adulthood.