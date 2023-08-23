‘Impilo Ye Piano’ to showcase the depths of a new culture

Johannesburg - Amapiano fans get ready; this September comes what can only be described as a first for SA’s silver screen, as 1Magic will be launching a show that the channel called a spotlight on the mesmerising world of amapiano in a new docu-series called Impilo Ye Piano. “Join stars Nobantu Vilakazi, Josiah De Disciple, Njelic, Sandy MRD, and Mawhoo as they seamlessly blend their beats with the nation’s rich roots.”

Magic’s latest offering, Impilo Ye Piano, transcends mere entertainment, shining a light on five talents that amplify the genre. The genre taking the world by storm reflects South Africa's tales, tribulations, and triumphs. The docu-series dives into these stories, where today’s unsung heroes become tomorrow’s legends, and witnesses how the rhythm of heritage transforms,“ read a statement from the channel. Director of Local Entertainment Channels, Shirley Adonisi, said that Impilo Ye Piano is not just a show; it’s a celebration of our heritage. “As we mark Heritage Month, this series amplifies the voices of artists that embody the diverse rhythms of our nation. They are the heartbeats of a genre that’s capturing the globe, and we’re thrilled that 1Magic is leading the way in sharing their extraordinary journeys,” said Adonisi.

The channel added that Impilo Ye Piano delves beyond music, exploring the artists’ inner feelings and capturing amapiano’s heartbeat in every scene. “It’s a front-row seat to their world, showcasing the spirit and drive behind every beat and every story,” the statement read. Tune in! Fridays, starting September 1, at 20:30 sharp. Only on 1Magic DStv channel 103.

Below are some of the cast members that will be taking viewers on a Yanos journey: Nobantu Vilakazi: From Meadowlands, Soweto, Nobantu's raw energy encapsulates the amapiano essence. Stepping into stardom with Khurukhutsu, her voice weaves melodies across the continent. But her heart? That beats for her son, Bandile, and her dreams of global acclaim. With her allies Prince and Crispy, the stage is hers to conquer. Josiah De Disciple: As one half of Jazzidisciples, he gave us amapiano’s first music video, Long Lasting. Now solo, his soulful sounds on Sounds of Gomora are setting new records. But behind the turntables? A dedicated father and partner, guiding and nurturing Alexandra’s amapiano prodigies.

Njelic (Tshwarelo Motlhako): Amapiano’s grootman, his voice, and his beats are iconic. His commitment? To Soweto's young talents. His drive? World recognition. By his side? His sister Palesa, his confidant Bravo, and his young daughter. Sandy MRD: Amapiano’s first female vocalist of Team Mosha fame, once at the peak, now battling to rebuild a broken career and reputation. From heartbreaks with Team Mosha to new beginnings in Riverlea, her comeback is one for the ages. Mawhoo: This KZN sensation transitioned from gqom to amapiano like a phoenix.