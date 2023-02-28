Imposter posing as chief electoral officer Sy Mamabolo

According to the Electoral Commission, it first became aware of the impostor in October 2022, issued a public alert, and reported the matter to police for investigation.

Indications from the South African Police Service are that investigations are still continuing. The activities of the imposter receded in December 2022 but have now resurfaced since the weekend.

“The impostor uses the cellphone number 084 577 9791. The impostor appears very active on WhatsApp, where he or she is conversing with unsuspecting professional contacts and acquaintances of the chief electoral officer. The WhatsApp account linked to the 084 577 9791 bears the photographs of the chief electoral officer. These photographs are easily accessible from news sites and publications on the internet,” said the commission.

The IEC says members of the public are encouraged to contact the police should they encounter anyone claiming to be the chief electoral officer.