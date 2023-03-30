In 4 weeks, Gauteng police recovered over 400 unlicensed guns

Johannesburg - The South African Police Service (SAPS) in Gauteng is still dealing with the issue of unlicensed weapons and ammunition in circulation. Firearms are widely used as the primary weapon in the commission of severe and violent crimes.

According to Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, it is for this reason that the Provincial Commissioner of Police in Gauteng, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended law enforcement officers and all relevant crime fighting partners for the recent operational successes achieved across the province. Picture: SAPS. He said police in Gauteng, in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies, Eyes and Ears Initiative partners, Community Policing Forums, and community patrollers, collectively contributed to the recovery of over 400 unlicensed firearms and nearly 27 000 rounds of ammunition over a period of four weeks in March, from March 1 to March 27, 2023. In addition, over 200 suspects were arrested for possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition.

Picture: SAPS. "These operational successes are the result of SAPS Gauteng's continuous crime fighting efforts, such as the renown multi-disciplinary 'Operation O Kae Molao', routine crime prevention patrols, random stop-and-searches, as well as through community tip-offs." "All the recovered firearms will be subjected to a ballistic test to determine whether they can be linked to other serious crimes committed." Picture: SAPS. "We commend our SAPS members and crime-fighting partners for their concerted efforts to remove unlicensed firearms and ammunition still in circulation," said Masondo.