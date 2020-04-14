'In Bed With...' to bring fans closer to favourite artists

With the lockdown extended, Castle Lite will keep South Africans entertained with Castle Lite Unlocks in Bed With …

The series, a 30-minute live stream session, will be bringing fans a taste of what they have come to love about Unlocks into a jam-packed digital experience. While people do their civic duty and stay home during this tumultuous time, the brand promises to keep them entertained. In addition to bringing fans entertainment, Castle Lite will donate one rand for every view to the Solidarity Response fund.

Imagine this: A livestream hosted on Castle Lite’s YouTube channel by famed media personality and American Hip-Hop aficionado, Sway Calloway, a unique performance by multi-award-winning rapper and one of the most successful musicians in Africa, Nasty C, Moozlie entertaining in the most unfiltered way and The Kiffness taking his game to another level… all of this livestreamed in the comfort of your home.

Nasty C. Picture: Instagram

“We want to continue contributing to this genre’s already-massive footprint by bringing it all home; the same epic experience Castle Lite Unlocks is known for, on a different scale, in your home. This bold new move will also allow Castle Lite to continue to make a bigger contribution to African Hip-Hop. We are excited to be venturing into new territory as we establish a digital entertainment platform to satisfy your need for entertainment during the extended lockdown period,” said Brand Director, Silke Bucker.

Castle Lite Unlocks in Bed With…premiers on Wednesday with host Calloway setting the tone for the show. Nasty C will give fans a never seen before performance from his home studio and might even surprise fans with a special guest star during his performance.

Remember to catch Unlocks in Bed With … on Castle Lite’s official YouTube channel (CastleLiteSA). The performance highlights will then be available online and can still be watched on the channel after the show has ended.