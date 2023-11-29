In hindsight, we realise we should have done better

The Star apologises for the insensitive headline of the lead story on its front page on Tuesday, which highlighted the findings of the sixth South African National HIV Prevalence, Incidence and Behaviour Survey released by the HSRC. We agree with our readers who have pointed this out to us, as we have inadvertently reinforced a particular form of bias and stereotype that continues to plague our society and that we work so hard to dispel. Thank you for the keeping us accountable. We will be more vigilant. We stand behind women, black women, all women.

Yesterday, I received call from my friend, media personality Kay Sexwale, who took me to task about the packaging of news and why it’s important for our democracy to understand that society is inherently hostile to women and the HIV statistics reflect the disparity of black women in relationships and in marriages, because black women are often made the victims of men. Kay reminded me that her mom works in the health sector and confirms the bias against women and tribulation they face at the hands of their partners, of government, of society, and of us the press. My mother, who has worked in the education sector for many years, was the second to remind me, as she often does, that the woman we see in the television commercial, in soapies and in newspaper stories is not always a fair representation of the woman in our society, it seldom is. Women have it rough. Black women have it even worse.

The Living Conditions Survey (LCS), a part of Stats SA’s household survey programme, provides detailed information on households’ living circumstances, as well as their income and expenditure patterns. Information from this survey was used to compile the report “Men, Women and Children: Findings of the Living Conditions Survey 2014/15”. Some of the findings outlined in the report pointed to the fact that approximately half (49.2%) of the adult population were living below the upper-bound poverty line (UBPL). According to the LCS 2014/15, there were 35.1 million adults (aged 18 and older) in South Africa in 2015. When looking at the poverty headcount by sex using the UBPL, adult males and females experienced a headcount of 46.1% and 52.0%, respectively. Adult females experienced higher levels of poverty when compared to their male counterparts, regardless of the poverty line used.

Journalist Kailene Pillay has been taking a lot of underserved pressure and insult from our readers and social media users but it wasn’t her fault. The error in human judgement and headline lies with The Star’s news desk and not Kailene. Our apologies to her as well. Part of our job is to bring out these statistics. In doing so it requires that we do so sensitively, without bias and prejudice. Where we are at fault, call us out!

The Star has continued to advocate against the injustices of patriarchy. We are a young black team. We dare not fail you. You can engage me at [email protected] I respond to every reader email.