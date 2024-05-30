In spite of delays, IEC refuses to extend voting day

With just over 8% of ballots cast in the national elections having been counted by 8am on Thursday, the ANC seems to be doing well nationally as the governing party accounts for 41% share of the votes. The DA comes in at second place at 28%, EFF at 7.1%, MK Party at 7.0%. It is still too early to tell if the current picture will remain the same.

Because of long queues, delays and technical glitches with the voter management devices (VMD), the commission had to fall back on the physical voters roll. The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) announced its first set of results just after midnight, after delays to the casting of votes led to long queues. In spite of the many challenges that characterised the day of the elections, the IEC revealed that it would not consider extending voting for another day as this would open the elections up to unintended consequences.