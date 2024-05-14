Inaugural film summit a hit

This past weekend’s Gauteng Film Commission’s (GFC), Discover Summit, organised by GFC CEO, Keitumetse Lebaka, was a hit with young filmmakers and film audiences who came in their numbers to the Sandton Convention Centre. The two-day inaugural summit, which took place from May 9 to 10, saw more than 1000 young people including aspiring filmmakers and industry experts, taking part in a range of panel discussions, master classes and industry talk shops, as well as live music and film inspired competitions.

There were discussions on a range of topics such as digital filmmaking, marketing, funding and the influence of pop culture on the film industry. Among those who led from the front were former National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) CEO Zama Mkosi, veteran actor Jerry Mofokeng wa Makhetha, and TV personality Claire Mawisa. Lebaka, who has been at the helm of the Gauteng Film Commission since 2022 following her two-year-stint as acting CEO, said the event was created as a way to empower emerging talent while fostering the spirit of entrepreneurship and collaboration within the local film industry, particularly among the youth of Gauteng.

“By fostering a strongly-connected local pool of talent, equipped with the gift of a collaborative spirit, we endeavour to position Gauteng as the film destination of choice,” said Lebaka. Not only was the event a hit with attendees, but it also positively impacted the filmmakers and aspiring music makers from all Gauteng regions. Many local businesses and vendors reported an increase in sales during the two-day summit, and were grateful for the fun and engaging event right in their backyard.

Lebaka humbly credited her team and sponsors for their support. She emphasised the importance of collaboration and teamwork in pulling off a successful event of this scale. “We wanted to create a space where filmmakers and industry creatives have a chance to interact together and ask questions they have always wanted to ask and pairing fresh faces with their heroes allowed us to do just that,” she added. The summit, which pulled off great numbers in its first year, has become a hit with aspiring filmmakers who want to see the event grow.