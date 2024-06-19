Inauguration shows fashion hits, misses

The inauguration of President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings in Pretoria unravelled a serious need for the fashion police – it was a fashion mayhem. However, as a self-certified fashion guru, I forgive the attendees. They are politicians who hardly have the time to consult with esteemed fashion designers. A basic dress, Marabastad wig, foundation for make-up, and a black suit and white shirt is what they call ‘dress to kill’.

Former president Nelson Mandela's wife Graca Machel and her daughter, Josina Machel, arrive at the Union Buildings. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers Deputy President Paul Mashatile with his spouse, Hlumile Mjongile, arrive at the presidential inauguration at the Union Buildings. Picture: Oupa Mokoena / Independent Newspapers The seventh administration fashion parade had more worst dressed, compared to those who actually put in an effort and respect for the fashion gods. Dressed in a marula-brown dress, a satin doek screaming “real housewives of national government” and leopard boots, former president Kgalema Motlanthe’s wife, Gugu Motlanthe, is the epitome of ‘stylish politics’. Another lady, who could not be identified, was a depiction of a classy and elegant lady. This lady wore a royal blue fitted dress, black heels, and accessorised her look with a round-up hat. She is clearly preparing for the Durban July.

My girlies, you will forever be famous! Now, my top list of worst dressed – these people surely deserve to be detained. In fashion, men tend to get away with murder. However, Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola and Build One South Africa (Bosa) leader, Mmusi Maimane displayed haphazard dress sense.

Both men wore a touch of blue suits, but Maimane differed with a waistcoat, white shirt and yellow tie, whereas Lamola sealed his look with a brown scotched coat. It can only be mixed masala! Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola falls under the worst-dressed list. Picture: SABC News (Facebook). Adding on, DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube wore a coat and an imprinted dress she might have bought from a retailer. This also includes the newly elected premier of Limpopo, Dr Phophi Ramathuba. She is a medical doctor – I forgive her. DA chief whip Siviwe Gwarube also falls under the worst-dressed list. | (SABC News) Facebook. The Bosa deputy leader, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster, left me with mixed reactions. She had a potential banger outfit, but failed to pull off the look.