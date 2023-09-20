Increase in violent liquor outlet crimes is a worry

Johannesburg - The SAPS has expressed major concerns about the continued crimes committed in several liquor outlets that appear to be spiralling out of control countrywide. In 2022, South Africa had a startling trend of shooting events dominating the news with no motives known.

This year, there have also been mounting reports that many people have been brutally killed in liquor outlets. This follows the recent event that happened in Daveyton where six people died on the scene in a tavern, while two people also died in a tavern in KaNyamazane in Mpumalanga, and 17 others were reported to have been rushed to the hospital to be treated for gun wounds in Mpumalanga. These are not the only provinces that have seen merciless killings in the past few days. The Eastern Cape reported the murder of five people in Gelvandale, Nelson Mandela Bay.

These incidents follow a fatal shooting event that commanded the country’s attention and happened in July 2022, where 13 people were killed following a shooting inside Nomzamo Tavern in Orlando East, Soweto. SAPS in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, spoke about the recent shootings and condemned the continued acts. “We are very concerned about crimes that are being committed at liquor outlets, including crimes that are carried out near these liquor outlets. We trust that our communities will come on board and share information that will assist in this investigation,” she said.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature's Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has also weighed in on the continued shootings, suggesting that stringent measures need to be put in place. Chairperson of the committee, Bandile Masuku, said the committee advocates for tighter laws to regulate and control areas where alcohol is sold and consumed, as alcohol can be seen as the major driver of crime-related incidents in the province. “The committee has learned with great concern that six men were killed and one injured during this horrific incident and requests that members of the public who have information that might lead to the arrest of those responsible bring the information to the attention of the police. The committee is of the view that the swift arrest of these suspects will contribute to bringing some form of closure to the families who lost their loved ones during these senseless killings.

“While at this stage the motive of the killings is unknown, the Committee is worried that the trend seen in 2022 of mass shootings in taverns is once again rearing its ugly head.” “Owners and operators of places where alcohol is consumed are urged to put stricter measures in place to ensure that patrons are safe at all times to avoid such incidents from taking place.” ActionSA’s Herman Mashaba also shared his thoughts about the shootings on X and said: “It is really deeply hurting to see South Africans being daily butchered like this. Let us accept that we are on our own. We don't have the government to protect us.”