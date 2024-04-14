Independent candidate and diamond mogul endorses Zuma and the MK Party

Despite contesting the upcoming elections as an independent candidate in four provinces, including Gauteng, the Free State, Mpumalanga and Limpopo, billionaire diamond dealer, Louis Liebenberg, has endorsed former president Jacob Zuma and the uMkhonto weSizwe Party (MKP) in the elections. Last week, “The Star” reported that Liebenberg had entered the political fray as an independent on the ticket of ensuring that the country’s minerals wealth would be shared among all South Africans should his candidacy elevate him to Parliament.

However, in a video posted on social media at the weekend, the man known as Zuma’s benefactor after he donated more than R500 000 towards Zuma’s legal fees in 2022, said he believes Zuma is the right man to lead the country towards a better economic future after the elections. “Although I am campaigning in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng and the Free State, as an independent candidate, I would like to place it on record and also inform the public that I am in full support of president Zuma’s MK Party. “I would like to encourage all South Africans to vote for this president that was the best ever in the history of the South African context.

“Therefore, although, I am standing as an independent candidate, I am a Zuma fan and I am supporting president Zuma all the way to being the president of South Africa,” he said. Liebenberg has also in the past donated a bull to Zuma. According to the IEC, in total, 42 candidates were appearing on more than one party list implicating 39 parties.

Furthermore, one candidate was nominated as an independent candidate and also appeared on a list of a party. Liebenberg said South Africa under President Cyril Ramaphosa’s policies has not benefited the poor. “President Ramaphosa and his family have done so much harm to our country and has destroyed our democracy, including Eskom and other state enterprises.