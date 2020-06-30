Independent contractors fired without pay for promoting another brand

Independent contractors are demanding to be paid for work done after being dismissed for allegedly promoting another brand. This came after a Scorpion Legal Protection sales manager known as Spha sent a voice note stating that their contracts with the company had been terminated. “Bad news, especially you guys that left and went to NgiyiMbali. “Things are not looking good, your contracts were terminated and you also need to know you won’t get your money.” Single parents Malehlohonolo “Queen” Molefi and Matshidiso “MaSibongile” Chonco who have been working as independent contractors at Scorpion Legal Protection for 10 years said they were shocked by the decision.

“I did not resign at Scorpion.

“The only reason I went to do promotions at NgiyiMbali Funeral Plan was so that I can push time as we wait for notification to return to work.

“I still have not received a notification that we must come back to work even though other agents did,” Molefi said.

Scorpion regional manager Megan Jerrams said it was communicated to them that the pair had found permanent employment with NgiyiMbali Funeral Plan.

“We were informed that they would not be returning as ICs.”

Scorpion could not confirm whether the pair had resigned, saying the people who gave them the information did not want to be identified.

Las month, employees of Sun Valley Checkers in the Western Cape said they were fired after protesting about an alleged lack of transparency from management regarding Covid-19 cases at the store.

An employee, who asked to remain anonymous for fear of victimisation, said the store was closed several times for decontamination but employees were not informed why.