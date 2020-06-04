Independent Media mourns passing of company driver Nelson Chauke

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - Independent Media mourns the death of company driver Nelson Chauke, 50, who succumbed to a short illness last week. Chauke had served the company for over 10 years since his arrival in the early 2000s, when he joined as a security guard and worked his way up to be the supervisor in the transport department. According to a close friend and colleague, Elliot Macheru, Chauke did not make it home after leaving work last Thursday. “I was with him on Thursday and everything was fine. We carried out our duties as usual until we knocked off. As he was driving home his vision just became blurry and that's when other motorists took note and he had to stop the car and he was immediately taken to Helen Joseph Hospital,” he said. Macheru said due to lockdown regulations, he could not see Chauke during his brief stay at the hospital.

“I'd get updates from his wife and all they told me is that the situation remained the same until I got a call yesterday morning that he is no more. This is sad.

"I met him in 2008 when we started being drivers for the company. He was a security guard before he became a driver.”

Independent Media chief operating officer Takudzwa Hove said: “We are very sad to hear of the passing of a dear colleague and friend, Nelson Chauke, who died recently following a severe stroke.

"Nelson lived customer service, always with a smile and with total professionalism. He crept into the hearts of many colleagues and clients.”

Chauke is survived by his wife and four children, two daughters and two sons.

The Star