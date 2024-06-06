Independent Media photojournalist bags nomination for Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards

The Standard Bank Sikuvile Journalism Awards for excellent journalism has rounded up its cohort of finalists, after receiving over 600 entries nationwide, showcasing the exceptional talent and nobility within South Africa’s watchdog landscape. For the third time, the South African Editors Forum (Sanef) will spearhead the awards, taking over Print and Digital Media SA, and later the Publishers’ Support Services.

What better way to celebrate when Independent Media’s very own photojournalist, Ayanda Ndamane, who made the cut, securing a nomination in the News Photography category. Ndamane, whose roots take him back to his hometown in Lady Frere, in the Eastern Cape expressed his triumph, saying being nominated is a humbling experience. “I feel very excited and grateful to be recognised for doing something I love, it is humbling,” said Ndamane. The photojournalist’s career spans 16 years, and since he was raised by his grandparents, who taught him the importance of humbleness, Ndamane told The Star his grandfather inspired him to tap into photography. “I have been in this industry for 16 years. My grandfather, Jongilanga, was my inspiration. He never went to school, but was an excellent storyteller. So, I wanted to be able to do that as well, in my own way.”

Ndamane’s humble beginnings date back when he worked as a retailer, then later enrolled at a college to study photography and shifted to join the South African Defence Force. However, the acclaimed photojournalist journeyed back to school and graduated at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. “I left the army to join ‘Daily Voice’ as a news photographer. I worked there till I decided to go back to school to complete my diploma. While studying and working at ‘The Cape Argus’ full-time, it was a difficult year for me to work and study full-time.

“I graduated with a National Diploma in Photography at the Cape Peninsula University of Technology. Presently, I work as a photographer for newspapers for ‘The Cape Argus’,” said Ndamane. Describing his career milestone, Ndamane said: “It is difficult to choose one, but if I had to, I would say photographing the World Cup in 2010. Also, there is a picture I took of a young boy, he must have been around three years old in Gugulethu imitating the police during a violent protest.” Ndamane says capturing the picture of 3-year-old boy, who imitated the police, during a violent protest in Cape Town is one of his career milestones. Picture Ayanda Ndamane Independent Newspapers Ndamane noted that he does not have a niche, but “I am an all-rounder. I do sports, events and etc. But, hard news is my bread and butter, so I did not choose hard news, hard news chose me.”

He further said he sees himself as the chief photographer, who will mentor and carve the skills of novice photojournalists. Hence, Ndamane does not only hope to mentor new photojournalists, but he is currently involved in charity work to uplift his community in Cape Town via various initiatives. “While shooting a protest in Gugulethu, I spotted a very brave 3-year-old boy mimicking police officers. In 2020, while doing my charity work, I visited his family to give them food parcels, only to find out that his mom passed away. I then started a project to help him get an education.”