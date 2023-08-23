India is in full support of the expansion of the BRICS family

Johannesburg – Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi says it fully supports the expansion of BRICS as more countries demonstrate an interest in joining other global members. Modi made an address on the second day of the 15th Brics Summit in Sandton alongside other esteemed global leaders.

“Excellences India fully supports the expansion of BRICS members,” said Modi. It is revealed that several countries have formally applied to become new BRICS members, including Saudi Arabia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates, Argentina, Indonesia, Egypt, and Ethiopia. The Sherpa and Sous-Sherpa meeting is expected to finalise the issues of BRICS expansion.

Modi further made suggestions for #BRICS collaboration, including in outer space, innovation, skills development, the protection of wild cats, and a repository of traditional medicine. “Diversity is one of India’s greatest strengths. “The solution to any problem found in India has withstood the test of this diversity, and therefore these solutions can easily be implemented in any part of the world.

“In this regard, we are pleased to share with Brics partners all these platforms developed in India. “In order to identify each other's strengths, we can carry out together a skills-mapping exercise; through this, we can complement each other in the development journey.” On his arrival on Tuesday, he received a glorious welcome from South Africa’s Indian community, where a guide of honour was made, with many waving the Indian flags with excitement.

He took to social media to express gratitude for the support thrown behind him and said, “gratitude to South Africa’s Indian community for the special welcome in Johannesburg”. In an address at the BRICS Business Forum, Modi highlighted that BRICS nations have a significant role to play in addressing contemporary global challenges. He said through the use of technology, India has made significant leaps in finance, including where rural women in India have profited the most.