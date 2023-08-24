India’s foreign policy addresses key issues on BRICS Summit outcomes

Johannesburg – Africa deserves to have a permanent seat in the UN Security Council. This is the view of India’s foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra, who led an Indian high delegation during a media briefing on Thursday.

The Indian delegation also expressed its satisfaction with the resolutions and declarations made at the 15th BRICS Summit, which wrapped up its business at the Sandton Convention Centre on Thursday. Addressing members of the media from the Southern Sun Hotel, Kwatra said India welcomes the declaration that decided on the expansion of the BRICS membership with the inclusion of six countries, which saw Argentina, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Saudi Arabia being accepted into the BRICS bloc on the last day of the three-day summit. Kwatra said the five countries that make up the BRICS reached a consensus that decided on the expansion.

"The issue of expansion received consensus. All the BRICS countries work on consensus, and their decisions are informed by set criteria, standards, and principles that guided the expansion of these six countries to be part of the BRICS bloc. When the decision was made and the declaration formulated, it was all based on this agreed-upon consensus," he said. On the criteria used to accept new members of the bloc, Kwatra said considerations were based on strict criteria. “The expansion was based on standard criteria and guidelines.

“The leaders of the BRICS countries expressed among the biggest sentiments that the countries should be able to contribute to their stature and influence,” he said. In spite of reported tensions between India and China, Kwatra added that India and China have strong relations, and the leaders of the two countries met on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit and agreed to direct officials to intensify efforts at ensuring world peace and de-escalation and resolve issues along the LAC in the western sector of the Indian-China border areas. He said peace and stability in this region were important to quell tensions that might exist between the two power houses.