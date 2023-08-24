India’s Modi out of this world

Johannesburg - Two robots landed in the southern polar region of the moon yesterday. The robots are from a mission named Chandrayaan-3 and have made India the first country to reach this part of the moon, and the fourth country to land on the moon. The Indian community around the world is over the moon over Prime Minister Narendra Modi, literally.

The Star got a glimpse of the Indian prime minister at the Sandton Sun Hotel in Johannesburg yesterday, surrounded by many well-wishers and South Africans who wanted “to see him in the flesh”. Modi joined the BRICS Summit that saw several heads of state converge in Johannesburg for diplomatic and economic talks between the five countries that make up the bloc: Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. The landing also comes at an important moment in the rise of Modi and India. India’s recent efforts in space exploration have been among Modi’s biggest achievements.

Modi, who has been physically present at mission control for the country’s latest attempt at space history, including during a successful orbit of Mars in 2014 and a not-so-successful moon landing in 2019, was seen comforting the scientists who were weeping. The US Department of State’s Bureau of Oceans and International Environmental and Scientific Affairs has said Chandrayaan-3’s success will “power” the future. “Your success will power the imagination and light the future of people around the world,” the department posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A friend of Modi and South Africa, Russian President Vladimir Putin, has congratulated India for its “impressive” achievement of landing its probe on the moon. Putin is not in South Africa by virtue of the “challenges” stemming from the war in Ukraine. Sources inside the cultural evening hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa yesterday at Gallagher Estate in Midrand said the BRICS community celebrated Modi’s success, with Russia first expressing “heartfelt congratulations”.

Vistors gather in front of a big screen during the Birla Industrial and Technological Museum live telecast in Kolkata, India, of the Chandrayaan-3 Mission soft-landing on the Moon yesterday. “This is a big step forward in space exploration and, of course, a testament to the impressive progress made by India in the field of science and technology,” the Kremlin also posted in a statement. Modi said India continued to make strides in the digital economy and payment systems. In his speech during the opening address of the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre, Modi said the BRICS Business Forum allowed him to highlight some of the latest development programmes India has embarked on as it continues to make inroads in digital technology, infrastructure, and other development areas.

“BRICS Business Forum gave me an opportunity to highlight India’s growth trajectory and the steps taken to boost ‘ease of doing business’ and public service delivery. “It also gave me an opportunity to emphasise India’s strides in digital payments, infrastructure creation, the world of start-ups, and more,” Modi said on social media. On Tuesday, Modi said India was poised to grow its digital infrastructure to ensure more strides were made in this regard.

“I am glad that immediately after arriving in South Africa, my first public engagement was the BRICS Business Forum. “My heartiest wishes to the BRICS Business Council, which has played a vital role in enhancing economic cooperation among BRICS countries as the world comes out of a difficult time during the Covid-19 pandemic,” Modi said in his opening part of the address. “Despite the volatility of the last few years, India has become one of the fastest-growing economies in the world. No doubt, in the future, India will become a global leader.