Informal settlements are potential hot spots for Covid-19, says researcher

South Africa’s sprawling informal settlements have the potential to be hot spots for the Covid-19 pandemic. Senior researcher at the Council for Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), Peta de Jager, said about 16% of the South African population lives in informal settlements, which are often overcrowded and vulnerable to disease outbreaks. So far, the government has stopped the congregation of 100 or more people in an effort to curb the spread of the disease. But this might not be enough for people who already live in overcrowded spaces. She said: “Churches and shebeens as well as taxi ranks are just some of the congregate settings characteristic of informal settlements, that are often home to large and extended families.” De Jager said another danger would be that normally, people in these settings don’t have access to resources like running water and toilets.

As a means to stop the spread of disease, people have been asked to wash their hands with water and soap regularly.

“Informal settlements are almost always poorly serviced - in terms of running water and sanitation, for example. In informal settlements it’s very common for many families to share tap and ablution facilities, which makes the risk of transmission higher.

“Informal settlements are home to some of the most marginalised members of the community, who due to lack of resources may not be in a position to afford personal hygiene products like soap and tissue paper or cleaning materials to disinfect utilities they are forced to share,” De Jager said.

While people who live in other communities might be able to self- isolate if exposed to the virus, this might not be so easy for those in informal settlements.

De Jager said: “Opportunities for self-isolation are very limited in settings where dwelling units are only a single room. People living within human settlements may not benefit from a range of nourishing foods, which can undermine the ability of the immune system to recover from the disease and prolong it.

“Waste management services are often absent, so that hygiene waste materials may be discarded in public where they can be encountered by community members and expose them to risk. Informal settlements may have limited access to health-care services and credible, relatable health messages.”