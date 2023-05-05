Informal traffic controllers rewarded by sneaker brand for doing their bit

Johannesburg - As a token of appreciation to informal traffic controllers who alleviate congestion at multiple intersections, the founder of Mitch Wear sneakers, Johnny Modiba initiated a campaign to acknowledge their hard work. Modiba says the initiative will take place at the identified busy intersections across all the provinces where informal traffic controllers are given meals, safety reflective vests and warm clothes as the winter season approaches.

Informal traffic controllers take a well-deserved break. Modiba explains that the motivation behind the start of this initiative was driven by the impact of the controllers in ensuring safe and smooth traffic flow. “They also need to be recognised and acknowledged and be appreciated for the work that they are giving back to society. We thought it would be a token of appreciation to them.” Informal traffic controllers prepare to take to the streets. As the country teeters with various stages of load shedding, most of the informal controllers have shown up to aid traffic control.

Asked about the goals that the campaign seeks to achieve at the end, Modiba said: “Better controlled traffic on our roads, assist with socio-economic issues. These also affect the lives of the controllers and show what they are lacking. “They don’t have jobs and also lack educational support. Eventually their aim is to become better people within the country and the economic system.” Mitch Wear is also hoping that there could be a collaboration with NGOs and nearby businesses in those sections to assist and give controllers professional training and provide them with ablution facilities, food, safety clothing, as well as stipends where this is possible.

“We must open an awareness window to motorists to be patient with them, and assist them by co-operating as they conduct traffic control activities.” Modiba added that they were open to any form of support business is willing to offer. He says whether they continue with the campaign or not will based on the income Mitch will be making, and the support from NGOs, businesses, and whether government agencies will be coming on board to support this campaign.