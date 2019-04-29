In this file photo, US swimmer Shannon Vreeland, an asthma sufferer, uses an inhaler during a practice session ahead of the 2012 Summer Olympics in London. Lee Jin-man AP African News Agency (ANA)

As far as Felicity Payne’s GP was concerned, the irritating cough she’d had for months was a sign that she was suffering from asthma. So the former teacher, who was in her late fifties, was prescribed a steroid inhaler to use twice daily and another drug to dilate her airway, as and when she needed it.

But after more than a year of using them as prescribed, Payne’s condition had worsened. She was frequently breathless and struggling to maintain her active lifestyle.

Whereas previously the mother of three, a widow from East Sussex, had been a keen walker who enjoyed playing with her grandchildren, now she found herself constantly exhausted.

She was also having numerous chest infections that laid her low for weeks on end.

And there was a reason for that: Payne, now 62, didn’t have asthma at all. In fact, she had chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) a condition for which inhaled steroids aren’t just ineffective, they can make it worse.

It would take more than two years of to-ing and fro-ing between her GP and specialists before anyone would think to run the simple test that gave the correct diagnosis, and new research has found this is not uncommon.

More than a million people in the UK are being treated for COPD, but some experts fear thousands more may have the condition but have been incorrectly told they have another condition such as asthma.

Indeed, a new study from Imperial College London has found that more than half of COPD patients are mistakenly told they have asthma and wait months, even years, to be given a correct diagnosis.

COPD is an umbrella term for progressive lung diseases such as emphysema and chronic bronchitis. It is quite different from asthma, which is an allergic condition triggered by exposure to allergens.

Those affected by COPD struggle to get air in and out of their lungs, due to damage to the air sacs and an inflamed, narrowed airway.

One of the first signs is a cough, which leads to breathlessness and wheezing. That’s because over several years the walls of the airway thicken and excess mucus is produced, which worsens symptoms and increases the risk of infection. Air pollution and genetics have been implicated, but smoking is responsible for 90% of cases. And therein lies a problem.

Experts say there is a common misconception among family doctors that COPD affects only smokers, or those who have quit within the past couple of years. In fact, a significant number of people, such as Felicity, who quit cigarettes in the 1980s, stopped smoking 20 or 30 years before symptoms emerged. And at least one in 20 with COPD has never smoked at all.

“This is a big problem,” says Peter Barnes, a professor of medicine at the National Heart and Lung Institute. “GPs are very good at diagnosing asthma, but not so good at diagnosing COPD.

“One of the problems is that even ex-smokers can get short of breath, which is a symptom. But when they tell their GP that they don’t smoke, the GP is, therefore, much less inclined to consider COPD and much more likely to diagnose asthma.”

Dr Jennifer Quint, a respiratory disease specialist at Imperial College London, says many of her patients quit smoking decades before they were diagnosed.

“COPD is just not on doctors’ radar,” she says. “Yet this illness can literally blow huge holes in your lungs.”

It can be diagnosed with a test that is readily available to all GPs, called spirometry, in which a hand-held mouthpiece measures how much air a patient breathes out and how fast they blow it out.

The secret to differentiating COPD from asthma is getting patients to take a puff on an asthma inhaler to dilate the airway before repeating the test.

In asthma, the drug should reverse the inflammation so the air flows freely. In COPD, the damage is irreversible, so there will always be greater obstruction.

Barnes, also a consultant in respiratory medicine at the Royal Brompton Hospital in London, says both current and former smokers - even those who quit decades ago - should be tested for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease if they have a persistent cough or breathlessness. “Smoking seems to set off this slow inflammatory process that keeps progressing even when you’ve quit,” he says.

Barnes is concerned that undiagnosed patients are missing out on interventions that, if started early enough, can help manage the condition. Also, an asthma misdiagnosis may lead to the wrong treatment, raising the risk of life-threatening infections.

Asthma patients are routinely given inhaled steroids, which are usually ineffective for most COPD sufferers. At worst they can be dangerous, as the drugs suppress the body’s immune system to help reduce swelling in the airway, which makes it easier for bacteria to penetrate the lungs. As a result, patients wrongly identified as asthmatics tend to suffer frequent chest infections.

COPD is resistant to steroids because the inflammation is caused by different types of cells, explains Barnes.

Asthma is mainly due to eosinophils, white blood cells produced by the immune system as part of an allergic response. In COPD, swelling in the lungs is due to neutrophils, a different type of white blood cell that fights infection. Inhaled steroids are good at calming inflammation caused by eosinophils but largely ineffective against neutrophils.

Although incurable, COPD can be well managed with pulmonary rehabilitation; regular exercise (such as walking, jogging, skipping, rowing and swimming) slows the damage to the lungs. “The earlier it begins, the greater the benefits,” adds Quint, who was involved in the recent research.

Some patients who received a late diagnosis were housebound and rely on portable oxygen cylinders. Payne is thankful she was diagnosed before reaching that stage. - Daily Mail