Inside Heineken’s celebration of good times at Hey Neighbour

Hey Neighbour, one of Africa’s greatest festivals, brought together people from all walks of life to celebrate music, fashion, and culture at the weekend, creating an indelible experience.

Thousands of festival-goers braved the showers at Rhino Park, Pretoria, to attend the three-day annual event, which was defined by striking moments that are still sparking interesting discussions on various platforms. For those who relish in the camping culture, glamping was the order of the weekend, while others travelled until the very last day to celebrate the spirit of Hey Neighbour. On day one, world-famous performers such as Khalid, and The Chainsmokers delivered stellar performances, while on other days, Kendrick Lamar and H.E.R also made headlines as one of the eagerly awaited international acts.

Well-known alcoholic beverage Heineken joined as a partner, enhancing the festivities and enabling everyone to have more good times. The brand, which recently celebrated its 150th anniversary, has been consistent in promoting music, culture, and fashion, and says being a part of a festival of this magnitude fits with the essence of Mzansi. “The Star” spoke to Motheo Mosoane, assistant brand manager at Heineken Beverages, who detailed the essence of the partnership with Hey Neighbour.

“For us it is more of a mutual partnership to be with Hey Neighbour based on the fact that we share common traits. Common things within identity, they are quite inclusive and diverse. They are all about really having fun and also pushing things that our consumers from the Heineken point of view share, which is points around fashion, music and art. But besides that the bigger narrative about this whole thing was that Heineken was celebrating 150 years of existence within consumers’ lives. And with that we saw it fitting to partner with a partner that shares the same values as we do,” said Mosoane. He drew attention to the brand’s friendships with well-known names like Baby S.O.N, Uncle Partytime, and Pumla Dineo, all of whom took part in the festival. “We use them as our gateway to be in touch with our consumers,” he said.