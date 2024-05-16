Inside local television shows to watch this month

This month is jam-packed with interesting local television shows that viewers can immerse themselves in to enhance their entertainment experience. Chasing the Sun 2

Viewers get up close and personal with the Springboks’ amazing journey to their fourth Rugby World Cup victory – a record-breaking first for any nation in history – in “Chasing the Sun 2: A Story for South Africa”. The five-part documentary series has exclusive content, more than 30 player and coach interviews, and all the highlights from the exciting Springboks play-off run. Empini

Starring opposite three-time Safta winner Siyabonga Thwala in her debut Showmax Original, “Empini” is multi-award winner Nambitha Ben-Mazwi. A highly charged, action-packed thriller about Ndoni Themba (Ben-Mazwi), a deeply tormented private security bodyguard searching for answers, the 52-episode series is set in the perilous world of the private security sector. Thwala portrays Khaya Bhodoza, her mentor and a well-known businessman and political heavyweight.

Mr Bones 3: Son of Bones Safta winner Leon Schuster plays Mr Bones, who tries to impart his wisdom to his son Mathambo (Alfred Ntombela) in the follow-up to 2008’s “Mr Bones 2: Back from the Past” and 2001’s “Mr Bones”. It will take teamwork to outwit the investors seeking to dig Kuvukiland for oil and locate the missing Kruger millions first.

Safta nominees Jay Anstey (“Legacy”, “Inconceivable”) and Tobie Cronje (“Hans Steek Die Rubicon Oor”), as well as Safta winners Tumi Morake and Jerry Mofokeng are expected to also make an appearance. Assassin Nomzamo Mbatha (“Shaka iLembe”, “Coming to America”, “Isibaya”), a nominee for the Safta and Africa Movie Academy Awards, stars in “Assassin” opposite Bruce Willis (“Die Hard”, “Pulp Fiction”), who won an Emmy for the film.

Playing Valmora, Willis is a covert military operator who uses state-of-the-art technologies to carry out deadly covert operations. Alexa (Mbatha), the agent's wife, steps in to capture the killer after her husband dies while on a clandestine mission. The Black Reel nominee Andy Allo, a Cameroonian singer-songwriter Mustafa Shakir (“Emancipation, The Deuce”), Dominic Purcell (“Legends of Tomorrow”, “Prison Break”), and other actors and actresses are also expected by viewers. The Winning Ticket