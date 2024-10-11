Inside the shadows: how Jaish-e-Mohammad’s operations threaten India

In an exclusive tell-all book, “Inside the Terrifying World of Jaish-e-Mohammad”, Founder and CEO of Usanas Foundation, Abhinav Pandya reveals how the Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group operates. Pandya shed some light on how this group uses methods, motivations, and Pakistan’s deep involvement.

Readers would understand how JeM’s activities show its proficiency in high-impact violence, from the 2001 Parliament attack, which he claimed drew India and Pakistan to the verge of war, to the 2019 Pulwama bombing, which killed 40 Indian paramilitary troops. During an interview with ANI, he said the book was about the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad, which he described as the most lethal and dangerous group for India, compared to Lashkar-e-Taiba. Furthermore, he emphasised the group’s ability to impact India-Pakistan relations.

“The unique part about Jaish is that it brought India and Pakistan twice to the verge of full-fledged war – first in 2001 with the Parliament attack, and then in Pulwama in 2019, which resulted in the Balakot airstrikes,” Pandya explained. He revealed how JeM perfected the art of fidayeen (suicide) attacks, which served as a key element of Pakistan’s proxy war against India. “JeM is the master of fidayeen attacks. Despite its deadly activities, it has managed to stay under the radar compared to other groups like Lashkar. That stealth is a defining feature, and it’s one reason I felt this subject needed more focus from think tanks and security agencies,” he stated.

According to reports, the rise of JeM was closely tied to Pakistan’s Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). In his book, he said that the ISI was responsible for the hijacking of IC-814, which was not only a tactical operation but a strategic action that allowed Azhar to be freed from Indian captivity in 2000. “The ISI staged several failed attempts to free Masood Azhar before organising the hijacking of IC-814,” Pandya noted. “Once released, Azhar was given a hero’s welcome in Pakistan, paraded through Afghanistan, and soon after established JeM with ISI support.”

According to a source with close ties to the group, JeM collaborates with other terrorist organisations, including Lashkar-e-Taiba and the Haqqani Network, amplifying the threat to regional security. “These proxies allow Pakistan to create chaos in Kashmir at a low cost,” Pandya explained. “Training a terrorist costs only 1.5 to 2 lakh rupees (PKR), and once they’re deployed through porous borders, they can harass and embarrass Indian forces, pressuring them psychologically and morally.” The source continued to explain how the infrastructure was used in supporting these terror networks.

“Pakistan runs a robust infrastructure of madrassas in South Punjab that feeds into these terror networks. Children as young as six are indoctrinated, becoming part of this system that is deeply connected to Pakistan’s ISI.” The source further stated that this terrorist group continued to operate with impunity, regardless of the United Nations having designated it as a global terrorist organisation. Several reports suggest that Masood Azhar, the group’s founder, remains elusive, reportedly shuttled between safe houses in Pakistan to evade international scrutiny.