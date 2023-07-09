Insurance killer Rosemary Ndlovu caught with a cellphone in prison

Johannesburg - Convicted serial killer and former policewoman Rosemary Ndlovu finds herself on the wrong side of the law again; this time she was caught with a cellphone in the Johannesburg Female Correctional Services. The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) said it has internally charged Ndlovu for contravening the Correctional Services Act after being caught with a phone. It is illegal to have a cellphone when one is serving time in prison.

DCS spokesperson Singabakho Nxumalo said inmates found in possession of cellphones are charged in terms of Section 23 (1) of Correctional Services Act 111 of 1998. "They are then reprimanded accordingly, a process that may involve a withdrawal of privileges for a specified period, reclassification (downgrade), and other punitive measures. "Illegal activities and deviant behaviour by inmates have no place in correctional facilities. DCS is working towards achieving contraband-free centres; hence, different measures are being employed by means of removing all illegal items from our centres," Nxumalo said.

Asked about types of privileges, Nxumalo said everything is earned in prison, for example, the type of visits one gets, the frequency of visits, the time spent with visitors, and more. Ndlovu is currently being tried in another trial where she is accused of conspiring with a colleague to murder her husband. When going to court, she is usually seen sporting different and trendy hairstyles and make-up. Nxumalo was asked if the limitation of privileges would include going to the salon.

"I am not sure if she will be allowed salon visits or not," said Nxumalo. Ndlovu, who is serving a life sentence for orchestrating killings so she could claim insurance payouts, is accused of assisting her former police colleague, Nomsa Mudau, to arrange for hitmen to kill Mudau's husband. They allegedly offered the hitmen R80 000 for the job and promised to pay the outstanding R70 000 after the insurance payout.

The hitmen reportedly informed Mudau's husband, Justice Mudau, that they had been hired to kill him. Mudau reportedly wanted her husband dead, as he was problematic and cheating on her. Ndlovu and Mudau pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.