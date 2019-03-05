Picture: Pexels

Johannesburg - A three-month battle by Gauteng mother to force her insurer to pay for the burial costs of her young son has finally come to an end. Since November, Zodwa Mzobe, 33, of Waterworks informal settlement, south of Joburg, has been at loggerheads with Emerald Life.

The company had initially declined her claim, saying she needed to produce an autopsy report of her son, Mbongeni, 11, who died after falling ill in November.

However, the police did not have this document ready, which forced Mzobe to approach The Star for assistance early last week.

The company paid her the R15 000 claim at the weekend after it did its own investigation into the matter, said the mother.

“I received the bank notification this weekend. I am so happy. I can finally do the cleansing ceremony I was supposed to have done immediately after my son passed away. I am so relieved. The money will also come in handy for my two younger kids.”

Her son had been sick for some time, and one night drank his mother’s sleeping pills, which made him worse. He died the next day on arrival at Chiawelo Clinic in Soweto, Mzobe told The Star earlier.

“When we buried him we had to borrow money, and our community put together the little they had to make sure he at least got a funeral. I am glad that I will be able to pay back those people I owe,” she added.

Muller van Staden, compliance executive at Emerald Life, confirmed the payment but said he could not disclose any other details.

“We had a look at the medication the child took, but I cannot divulge this information. It is personal and I can’t discuss it by law,” he said.

Police spokesperson Captain Mbulaheni Netshivhodza said the post-mortem result was still unavailable.

“Nothing has changed. We are still investigating the details surrounding the boy’s death,” he said.

