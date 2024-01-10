Interesting shows to watch on TV in 2024

The start of the New Year is jam-packed with interesting television shows that viewers can immerse themselves in and enjoy. Kwa Mam’khize

The reality show, now a Showmax Original, follows Shauwn Mkhize and her two children, Sbahle and Andile Mpisane. Tamia Mpisane, Shauwn’s daughter-in-law, Tamia Mpisane, makes her first appearance on the show this season. The second season of ‘Kwa Mam’Mkhize’ returns with Sbahle ready to open up about her life-changing accident. The highly anticipated show premiered on Showmax in late December 2023.

“People should watch Season 2 to see the real us. They will see us as we are in our lives right now. So much has changed but there is one thing that still remains the same: the love that we all have for one another. People should watch to see how I have reclaimed my life, from being in a wheelchair and having no hope to now being able to catwalk, which is an inspiring story to many,“ said Sbahle. Gqeberha: The Empire “Gqeberha:The Empire” cast. Picture: Mzansi Magic Season 2 of “Gqeberha: The Empire” brings fresh drama and new faces as Zinzi Nsele and Rorisang Mohapi join the cast.

Following the dramatic conclusion of Season 1, the storyline takes a significant turn in the new season. With the Mxenge family patriarch, Luzuko, absent, his brother Hlumelo steps in to fill the hole. His distinct approach to juggling family and business issues will keep viewers interested as new individuals enter the heart of the empire, changing things like never before. Big Brother Mzansi

The charismatic Lawrence Maleka has brought back to captain “Big Brother Mzansi” as the show’s host. Picture: Supplied “Big Brother Mzansi”, the popular reality show on Mzansi, returns with season 4 on January 16, with S’ya Mosha, promising more captivating content on Mzansi Magic, following an intense first season. The ever-vibrant and vivacious Lawrence Maleka, who has served as the host in past seasons, will be hosting the reality show. It was reported that viewers could expect a roller-coaster of emotions in romances, sweet smooches and sessions that get heated and escalate into epic confrontations.

Speaking about the upcoming season, Shirley Adonisi, the director of local entertainment channels, said: “Big Brother S’ya Mosha is a disruption of the norm. It means setting a new bar and being the most memorable season for disrupting and breaking away from what is expected. “Viewers are familiar with what ‘Big Brother’ is all about, and they know what to expect every season, or so they think. With this season, we are messing with those perceptions and blowing their expectations out of the water.” Sports Wives

The reality series gives viewers a front-row seat into the lives of sports players' spouses, girlfriends and former partners. The creator of Ndlovukazi Concepts’ debut Showmax Original reality series, “Sports Wives”, has pledged to portray the women authentically, without any staged moments. “We didn’t shy away from the realities of exes of professional athletes who have had to find their way after leaving the glitzy life of being girlfriends to soccer stars,” says Nonhlanhla Dhlamini, the executive producer and creator of the show.

“This is explored through Dipuo Maloi, whose relationship with Andile Jali has been widely publicised by tabloids, including her Twitter spat with Nonhle Ndala, a former ”Diski Divas“ star who was Andile’s wife. The Mommy Club The cast of The Mommy Club. | Supplied ‘The Mommy Club’ fans will not have to wait too long for Season 2, as it will premiere this year.