International Day of Yoga Returns to Wanderers Stadium with Increased Partnerships and Exciting Innovations

This year’s International Day of Yoga is expected to be bigger and better than ever before with the inclusion of Momentum Health, Virgin Active, and Decathlon as new sponsors. The event organisers said these collective effort further underscored the dedication of fostering health and well-being within community.

The event is expected to take place at Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, June 22nd, 2024. Last year's International Day of Yoga was deemed a huge success, which managed to attract more than 7,500 participants, who enjoyed the sessions, workshops, demonstrations, and media coverage on major television and radio channels. According to event organisers, this year’s event aims to surpass that achievement, which will also bring with fostering a vibrant and inclusive atmosphere for all.

“International Day of Yoga has gained tremendous popularity worldwide, with millions of people actively participating in yoga events organized in public spaces, parks, schools, community centres, and yoga studios. “This event serves as a powerful platform to raise awareness about the numerous benefits of yoga and its potential to contribute to individual well-being and global harmony,” organisers said in a statement. The Consulate General of India,through Consul General, Mahesh Kumar, expressed his excitement for the upcoming event, stating, he was thrilled to witness the remarkable support and additions to the International Day of Yoga celebration.

“The involvement of esteemed partners and organizations demonstrates the growing significance of this event, and we look forward to creating a memorable experience that promotes unity and well-being. Additionally, we extend our sincere gratitude to our sponsors VFS, Alfeco, Godrej South Africa, Mahindra Motors SA, State Bank of India, TATA, Hetero Drugs, Jindal Africa, ION Exchange and many others for their invaluable support,” Kumar added. Attendees of the event would be treated with a complimentary Wi-Fi access which was generously sponsored by Next Communications.

“We are delighted to offer this enhanced experience, allowing attendees to stay connected and share their journey throughout the event. We encourage everyone to take advantage of this opportunity and share their experiences and insights from the day using the provided Wi-Fi network. Let's make World Yoga Day 2024 a memorable and interactive occasion for all. This year's event goes beyond traditional yoga sessions. We're excited to unveil a unique tech innovation experience.