Soweto has celebrated International Day of Yoga in its own unique way since 2016. Swami Purnachaitanya is the Director of Programs and Senior International Trainer with the Art of Living Foundation which facilitates the events in the township.

Purnachaitanya has traveled worldwide teaching people of all backgrounds, cultures and religions how to effectively manage their mind and emotions, eliminate stress, live in harmony amid diversity and bring greater peace and joy into their lives through simple Yoga techniques.

The International Day of Yoga (IDY), is a day declared by the United Nations and supported by 177 nations world-wide on June 21.

The NGO has been celebrating the day in South Africa for the last five years, with the last three being in Soweto.

Tomorrow, the event will be celebrated at the University of Johannesburg’s Soweto Campus.

“This year we wanted to make it even bigger and available to more people in a central location We are expecting a capacity of 5000 people. It is a free event open to all. The programme will be about two to three hours and we will be showing people breathing techniques and having mindful sessions because Yoga is so vast,” said Purnachaitanya.

He added that the breathing techniques would also focus on managing the mind and giving people an experience.

“The session will be to give people an introduction to Yoga, for people to participate and take something home. Simple exercises that we will explain the benefit of. A simple breathing technique which is effective in calming the nervous system so it is good for high blood pressure or stressed out people and to improve the quality of your sleep. Things anyone can practise, it’s proven and easy to learn.”

He said Yoga sometimes looked scary for people as they thought it was only for fit people who can stretch their bodies out.

“It has benefits for so many people. Yoga gives solutions for so many things without cost or side effects. Unlike running or walking, it keeps the body fit and the mind peaceful. You can go for a run but that doesn't always clear your mind. For your memory to function properly you need to be focused and relaxed. This is why we teach breathing techniques because through the breath we teach people how to manage the mind.”

Purnachaitanya said the NGO had programmes running in prison systems and in schools helping to rehabilitate and change behaviours.

“Yoga is for everyone, young and old. I’ve had people in my Yoga retreats and they had serious problems and got to see changes within a week. It’s not a solution for everything but in many situations there may be a simple solution. It has become really popular so people nowadays don’t think of it as belonging to a religion anymore and practise it freely.”

Art of Living’s vision for 2019 is to have a greater impact on the youth.

The Soweto Yoga Day experience starts at 8.30am.

The Star