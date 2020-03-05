#InternationalWomensDay: Andy goes from small town girl to radio star

The radio bug bit Andy Maqondwana while she was studying towards her research psychology degree at Stellenbosch university. She worked her way doing weekend radio shows at MFM for five years. During her Masters year, she decided to take it more seriously because she needed extra money. “At the time if you did a daytime show you would get paid a small stipend and I applied and got a nightshift slot from 1am-4am. Within a month of doing that I got picked up at KFM, the regional radio station. I was officially doing both campus and commercial radio in 2015.” Maqondwana stayed at KFM for three years before moving to her new home, 947. “At the end of 2018, I got a call from the big boss at the station and he said they would like to utilize me in Joburg for the 9am-12pm slot since I was already in Primedia.”

The move would take her from her 10pm-1am slot to a mid-morning slot that would introduce her to a whole new audience.

“I thought that opportunity was rather unheard of so I took it.”

She officially started the mid-morning slot in January last year and the ride has been ‘amazing’.

“It has been a lot of learning. Coming from doing a night show to a packed daytime show with a different audience, it has been a great rollercoaster.”

Maqondwana who hails from East London in the small village of Xhora, has always set her sights on moving to the City of Gold and the chance came sooner than she expected.

“I’m a small town girl who had those aspirations. So it was a lot easier for me. It has always been on my dream board to come to 947 so the fact that it happened so seamlessly, I couldn’t ask for a better transition.”

The reception from her new audience has been great.

Radio DJ Andy Maqondwana has won the hearts of many South Africans with her soothing voice

“When it comes to radio when you’re accustomed to a certain person, change is hard. As a listener myself, I know that. But for me, even from my first day I didn’t have a negative comment or at least I didn’t see anything bad. Even in the building people would say it felt like I had been there forever. That’s a good thing.”

Her family took a bit of a while to eventually get with the idea of Maqondwana on radio.

“It was an interesting transition for them. They would ask when am I going back to do my Masters but they support the fact that I followed my passion. They definitely thought the entertainment thing was a hobby; I’ve always been a very bubbly person and I think in the back of their minds they knew there was going to be an entertainment something that would take over. But the fact that it took over in the midst of my academic pursuits, they were taken aback. It has been quite the journey.”

As the world looks to commemorate International Women’s Day on Sunday, Maqondwana said women in radio were in a powerful position at the moment.

“The roles now aren’t what they were before. In at least the last five years the old model has changed tremendously and women are not only the sidekicks of shows. The likes of Thando Thabethe and Anele Mdoda with their own shows. We are heading in the right direction. It is a great space to be in, there is still a lot of progress to be made for sure but what the role of women is on that platform has evolved.”

The future is bright for Maqondwana who is setting her sights on another broadcast platform, TV.

“I just need to lay my foundation in the Joburg entertainment scene. My goal is to plant a seed with people and be as accessible as possible and grow the brand that is Andy. With that means having conversations with myself as to what is it that I want to be and my contribution to not just the world of entertainment but the world as a whole.”

For all the young girls who are looking up to her and hope to one day be in her position, she advises: “You need to have a sensitivity to the word ‘no’. What that means is you need to know a ‘no’ doesn’t mean a closed door, it means that this opportunity at this moment may not be accessible to you now, maybe it is accessible somewhere else. You need to have a thick skin and creativity in how to plan. Many people have found different avenues to do the same thing.

Never doubt your awesomeness or the essence of who you are. That is what really sets you apart and gives you longevity.”