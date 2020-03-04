#InternationalWomensDay: Top chef Jackie educates to break glass ceiling

Food has always been a natural process for renowned chef Jackie Cameron. Her father had a butchery and her grandmother was a great cook. She knew early on that food was something her life would revolve around professionally. “I knew I was good at it. It was something I really enjoyed and I clearly knew I was going to do even when most of my matric class still didn’t know what they would study. Everyone has their own story and with me it was natural and made sense.” Cameron was one of the panel speakers at this year’s Hostex programme as well as an ambassador for the event. Hostex is the leading African hospitality, catering, food and drink trade expo and it took place at the Sandton Convention Centre from Sunday to Tuesday.

Cameron formed part of the discussion ‘power women in hospitality’ where the women discussed their journey, challenges and advice to young women who want to make their mark in the industry.

Hospitality

Cameron went into the industry at the perfect time.

‘It was just when Two Fat Ladies started and Jamie Oliver had just launched his first book. It was when people were becoming that much more educated and excited about food and therefore it opened a lot of doors.”

In those days, late 1990’s and early 2000’s, the industry had an interesting reputation.

“My mom was concerned because it was the whole understanding of chefing as ‘drugs sex and Rock 'n Roll’, she was concerned about her little lady going into the industry. But things have changed and there is a different calibre of people going into the industry and therefore it demands a different standard in the kitchen.”

And now it’s been 20 years of trailblazing.

Jackie Cameron is a woman on the move in hospitality and the founder of the Jackie Cameron School of Food & Wine

School

The Jackie Cameron School of Food & Wine was a dream realised in 2015.

“From year one in the industry I always knew I wanted to open a school. It’s always been a long term plan. We offer internationally accredited courses of both food and wine. It is always 100% I find my students a job. We take 15 students a year, a small boutique hands on approach and I do all the lectures.”

She added that a lot of the time she spends having conversations and pep talks with her students.

“To survive in a kitchen is not just about cooking. You have to be mentally prepared for this industry.”

The school is based in Hilton, KZN.

Women in Hospitality

As the world looks to recognise International Women’s Day on Sunday, women like Cameron have helped to break ground for other women in industries like hospitality.

“The biggest thing for me is competitiveness. You have to always be competitive with yourself and that allows you to improve.”

She said a full proof attitude will get you ahead.

“It’s never been a problem being a woman in hospitality because it has always been about working harder, stronger and faster than the person next to me, whether female or male. My outlook has always been that way. I do understand that others do battle with it and there is always that level of support I am willing to give.”

Cameron added that she was often in her head about things but always made sure she would turn negative experiences into what she could learn from them.

Advice to Young Girls

In 2018, Independent Media named Jackie as one of Africa’s top 100 inspiring and aspiring leaders.

Her culinary journey has taken her across the world to represent South Africa at various events. She has best selling cookbooks under her name and is sought after at various local events.

“You have to work hard, stay focused and grounded. You have to be confident in order to achieve. You have to work long hours. All the things a man also has to be. Be true to who you are, this will allow you to get respect from your peers. The integrity of a kitchen is to put your feet down and work.”

Hostex 2020 had a host of demonstrations, activities, events, seminars and products for thousands of visitors daily.