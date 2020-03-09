#InternationalWomensDay: Women and men unite to work for a future based on equality

Each for Equal is the global theme for International Women’s Day. There is a powerful quote from Diane Mariechild that speaks on the power of women. “A woman is the full circle. Within her is the power to create, nurture and transform.” Yesterday, the W-Suite movement, an empowerment initiative founded by Katie Mohamed, hosted a roundtable discussion with trailblazing women and some men from all walks of life. The discussion was aimed at finding solutions to the challenges faced by women in their industries.

Businesswoman Johanna Mukoki has been trailblazing in the world of travel, an industry mostly dominated by white men.

“A girl child, which I am passionate about, will never be able to reach the equality that we are talking about if they don’t have self confidence. I go through so many events, conferences, I speak around the world and women, both young and mature, do not have the self confidence that is required to be able to step up.”

JOHANNA Mukoki spoke on the importance of self confidence at the W Suite Lead Like Women roundtable

She added that even though she had seen women who were competent and capable, they would shy away in forums where they had the chance to speak.

“For me we can have these conversations ad nauseam. The one thing we are supposed to be able to do is to be able to take girls around our own environments and mentor them. Self confidence and the ability to step up and present yourself as you are, people must accept that.”

Mukoki added that the walls that needed to be broken down were cultural beliefs and norms that held people back.

“These are the things that continue to put young girls in a shell. You need to be able to understand that you are good enough as you are. You can go into the world and be the best version of you.

“We are that success, I don’t go into boardrooms believing my voice is not good enough. I have made changes in this industry, I trust what I say. We should go out and find young women to mentor. I always say we inspire by being.”

The roundtable included the likes LeAnne Dlamini, Melanie Ramjee, Ayanda Borotho, Onke Dumeko, Nicole Capper and Candice Abrahams.

LEANNE Dlamini, founder of End Girl Hate, gave her input on issues facing women on International Women's Day. Debbie Yazbek

“Girls are well educated, I know girls with PhD’s but men with junior degrees are far more in senior positions and are amazing in breaking down doors than that educated girl child,” added Mukoki.

The discussion also went on to discuss the PHD (Pull Her Down) syndrome and the imposter syndrome that made many women believe they were inferior.

Acting coach Kimberleigh Stark added that as much as people had titles and labels, they were still looked at as individuals.

“I think everybody needs to come together in the essence of love. If you want people to have confidence, show it through your love, your softness. We are so strong through our softness and we forget that. We try so hard to be heard and powerful. It starts at home through love. And we need to go back to being proud of being women and being love. If we do that our boys will grow up to be great men.”

The aim of the roundtable was to discuss the acceleration of gender equality in South Africa and gender equality on a global scale as well as the responsibility that both men and women have towards creating an equal future.