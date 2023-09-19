Internet marketing star is excited about the future

Johannesburg - Ntandokazi Ngoma Mbutuma is excited about the world of future skills. On Friday, the young woman from Ngcobo, Eastern Cape, won a gold medal for South Africa at the BRICS Future Skills 2023 Challenge at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

After battling other like-minded young people from other BRICS countries and encountering a myriad of challenges to emerge victorious, Ngoma Mbutuma wants to use her voice to encourage other young people to dream big. Hosted by the Skills Development Working Group of the BRICS Council in South Africa, the challenge has seen hundreds of people aged between 18 and 35 pit their skills against one another to develop solutions for a range of challenges in various fields. This year’s annual event was hosted under the theme “solving today’s problems using tomorrow’s technologies with young innovators in areas of coding, cybersecurity, aircraft maintenance, agri-IoT, building information modelling, data science, drone technologies, renewable energy and robotic process automation, among other future skills”.

The talented internet marketing wizard says she wants to help inspire greatness in the lives of young people. “On Friday, I won a gold medal for South Africa at the BRICS Future Skills 2023 Challenge held by South Africa. Last year, I won a silver medal at the same competition held by China. It was my dream to be number one in a competition against countries such as China, Russia, India and Brazil. “I want to help empower women and challenge stereotypes, and I would like to highlight some of the challenges that I encountered as a rural competitor and what I have achieved from the experience. Hopefully, this will inspire other youths and women from disadvantaged communities to believe that their dreams are valid,” Ngoma Mbutuma told The Star.

She said that in 2022, she had applied to be part of the many young people who took part in the skills challenge. The event had been held virtually. She said she had decided to give the challenge another chance to test her skills this year. “I applied again this year as I am now familiar with the work of the BRICS Future Skills Challenge. I wanted to also equip myself with new knowledge around digital marketing and other areas of future skills, and after going through gruelling challenges and tests, I made the shortlist, and part of the training was to solve specific problems that have to do with what is affecting specific BRICS countries, including energy and water crises as well as HIV/Aids and Covid-19 campaigns.“

The 35-year-old social entrepreneur says she was able to overcome some of the challenges during the skills challenge. Being from a rural area had made her want to resolve one of the country’s biggest energy problems – load shedding. “My main challenge, as a young woman from Engcobo, was load shedding. I understand that load shedding affects everyone in the country, and for some of us in rural areas, load shedding affects us immediately because we lose signal, and this made it very difficult for me to participate in some of the training. I could not even communicate with my peers due to the loss of signal whenever load shedding hit us,” she said.