Ipid probes alleged police brutality case in Soweto

Johannesburg - The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) is investigating a case where a man who had claimed to have been assaulted by the police died, allegedly due to his injuries. The 23-year old man from Soweto died on Sunday at home, a few days after the alleged assault. Spokesperson Roby Raburabu said they didn't have information on what transpired on the day the man claimed to have been assaulted as a case was never registered. Raburabu said information they got from the police was that the father reported the case on Sunday, the day his son died. "According to the police, the man said his son arrived home limping on the day of the assault. When he asked him what happened, he told him that he had just been assaulted by the police who were in a Golf 7 and a patrol car.

"The father then took him to a clinic where he was given medication and sent home. It seems like an assault case was not opened because he only went to the police after his son died."

Raburabu said the father was the only one who seemed to have information on the matter which he got from his son as there was no one else who knew what had happened on that fateful day.

At the moment, Raburabu said, they didn't have any information on what transpired on that day, how many people were involved and who exactly was involved in the alleged assault.

He said they were still to probe the matter as they were only informed by the SAPS of the matter after the father opened a case following his son' death.

"We are waiting for a report from the police and we will also speak to the father," Raburabu said.

The Star