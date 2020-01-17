Ipid probes death of woman killed in shootout between cops and alleged hijacker









Picture: Kat wilcox/Pexels Johannesburg - One of the police officers involved in a shootout with alleged hijacker in Alexandra may be charged with murder if his firearm is found to have shot and killed a bystander. This is despite the fact that the officers fired shots while trying to apprehend an alleged hijacker who had fired at them. The incident happened on Wednesday evening. According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) who are investigating the circumstances under which the 29-year-old woman died and a man was left in a critical condition, it is not yet known who fired the fatal shot between the police and the suspect. However, whoever it was would be charged. Allegations are that police were on a routine patrol when they spotted a vehicle that had been hijacked from the Marlboro Gautrain Station earlier in the day. They allegedly tried to stop the car but the occupant is said to have pulled out a firearm and shot at the police who then retaliated.

In the shootout, the woman was killed and another bystander wounded. The alleged hijacker was later arrested.

Speaking to The Star on Friday morning, Ipid spokesperson Sontaga Seisa said investigations would carry on and if it's found that a police officer's gun is the one that shot the woman, the officer will be arrested and charged with murder even though the shooting of the woman was not deliberate.

"No one is above the law. Police officers have been trained as to how to use firearms."

Seisa said once they have collected the evidence, they will take it to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) who will then take a decision on what has been presented to them.

"It is not up to us as Ipid to make a decision, the NPA will make a decision on whether to charge the person or not. We are also taking a statement from the suspect. We need to know from him as to what happened," Seisa said.

"At this point in time, we cannot say who actually killed the woman, whether it’s the firearm that belongs to the police or the firearm that belongs to the civilian."

The Star