Johannesburg - One of the police officers involved in a shootout with alleged hijacker in Alexandra may be charged with murder if his firearm is found to have shot and killed a bystander.
This is despite the fact that the officers fired shots while trying to apprehend an alleged hijacker who had fired at them. The incident happened on Wednesday evening.
According to the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) who are investigating the circumstances under which the 29-year-old woman died and a man was left in a critical condition, it is not yet known who fired the fatal shot between the police and the suspect. However, whoever it was would be charged.
Allegations are that police were on a routine patrol when they spotted a vehicle that had been hijacked from the Marlboro Gautrain Station earlier in the day.
They allegedly tried to stop the car but the occupant is said to have pulled out a firearm and shot at the police who then retaliated.